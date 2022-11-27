Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakhstan claims 2nd gold at IBA World Boxing Championships in Spain

27 November 2022, 12:07
Kazakhstan claims 2nd gold at IBA World Boxing Championships in Spain

LA NUCIA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Bakyt Seidish hauled gold at the 2022 IBA Women's World Boxing Championships in La Nucia, Spain, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Kazakhstan’s Bakyt Seidish claimed the 66kg gold after outperforming Carlotta Schünemann of Germany 4-0 in the final of the IBA Women's World Boxing Championships.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan’s Elina Bazarova won the 54kg gold.

Photo: sports.kz
Теги:
Sport   Kazakhstan   Boxing  
Related news
Kazakhstan claims gold at IBA World Boxing Championships in Spain
Kazakhstani Alan Kurmangaliyev wins gold at table tennis tournament in Lebanon
2 Kazakh boxers enter top 5 of WBC rankings
Read also
Speech by President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at inauguration ceremony
Kazakhstan’s Mikhail Kukushkin advances to final of ATP Challenger event in Italy
Head of State to sign decree holding election of Senate deputies
Kazakh President to sign special decree to carry out his election program
Civil society has become full-fledged institution – Tokayev
Kazakhstan embarks on a new era of its development – President
Tokayev takes oath of office
Inauguration of Kazakh President Tokayev begins
News Partner
Popular
1 November 27. Kazinform's timeline of major events
2 Blizzards and frosts forecast for Kazakhstan Nov 27
3 Speech by President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at inauguration ceremony
4 November 27. Today's Birthdays
5 Kazakhstan’s Mikhail Kukushkin advances to final of ATP Challenger event in Italy

News