Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 431.08 eur/kzt 457.29

    rub/kzt 5.72 cny/kzt 62.45
Weather:
Astana-1-3℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakhstan claims 2 more golds at World Cup 2023 AGF Trophy in Baku

    20 February 2023, 20:14

    BAKU. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan claimed two more gold medals at the FIG World Cup 2023 AGF Trophy held in Baku, Azerbaijan, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

    Kazakhstan's Danil Mussabayev claimed gold in the men's individual jump event. Jorge Marrtin of Spain and Allan Morante of France were second and third.

    Danil Mussabayev and Pirmammad Aliyev of Kazakhstan clenched the men's synchronized jump gold at the tournament. The German pair claimed silver. Bronze went to Portugal.

    The FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup brought together over 600 acrobatic gymnasts from 16 nations to vie for top honors in men's and women’s individual and pairs events.

    Photo: olympic.kz

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Sport Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan’s Zhibek Kulambayeva advances to quarterfinal of doubles tennis event in Astana
    2023 Indian Wells Masters Draw: Kazakhstani tennis players learn their opponents
    Table tennis player Kurmangaliyev claims second title at WTT Youth Contender Vila Real 2023
    Kazakhstani Nurkanat Serikbayev settles for silver at 2023 Judo Grand Slam
    Popular
    1 UNESCO-listed Monumental Mount Nemrut statues survive Türkiye quakes
    2 Kazakh Culture Minister awards workers of culture congratulatory letters
    3 World's 2nd-largest Ferris wheel to be built in Seoul
    4 Over 860 thousand international tourists visit Brazil in January
    5 New Kazakhstan-Georgia movie release set for Mar 9