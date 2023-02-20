Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakhstan claims 2 more golds at World Cup 2023 AGF Trophy in Baku

20 February 2023, 20:14
Kazakhstan claims 2 more golds at World Cup 2023 AGF Trophy in Baku

BAKU. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan claimed two more gold medals at the FIG World Cup 2023 AGF Trophy held in Baku, Azerbaijan, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

Kazakhstan's Danil Mussabayev claimed gold in the men's individual jump event. Jorge Marrtin of Spain and Allan Morante of France were second and third.

Danil Mussabayev and Pirmammad Aliyev of Kazakhstan clenched the men's synchronized jump gold at the tournament. The German pair claimed silver. Bronze went to Portugal.

The FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup brought together over 600 acrobatic gymnasts from 16 nations to vie for top honors in men's and women’s individual and pairs events.

Photo: olympic.kz


Related news
Kazakhstan’s Zhibek Kulambayeva advances to quarterfinal of doubles tennis event in Astana
2023 Indian Wells Masters Draw: Kazakhstani tennis players learn their opponents
Table tennis player Kurmangaliyev claims second title at WTT Youth Contender Vila Real 2023
Теги:
Sport   Kazakhstan  
Read also
27 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan weather forecast for Mar 9
Dimash’s music video «The Story of One Sky» screened in London
New Kazakhstan-Georgia movie release set for Mar 9
Kazakhstan grabs silver at Asian Junior and Cadet Fencing Championships
Kazakhstan’s Zhibek Kulambayeva advances to quarterfinal of doubles tennis event in Astana
Kazakh President attends solemn event marking Int’l Women’s Day
2023 Indian Wells Masters Draw: Kazakhstani tennis players learn their opponents
News Partner
Popular
1 UNESCO-listed Monumental Mount Nemrut statues survive Türkiye quakes
2 Kazakh Culture Minister awards workers of culture congratulatory letters
3 World's 2nd-largest Ferris wheel to be built in Seoul
4 Over 860 thousand international tourists visit Brazil in January
5 New Kazakhstan-Georgia movie release set for Mar 9

News