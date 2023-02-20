Kazakhstan claims 2 more golds at World Cup 2023 AGF Trophy in Baku

BAKU. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan claimed two more gold medals at the FIG World Cup 2023 AGF Trophy held in Baku, Azerbaijan, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

Kazakhstan's Danil Mussabayev claimed gold in the men's individual jump event. Jorge Marrtin of Spain and Allan Morante of France were second and third.

Danil Mussabayev and Pirmammad Aliyev of Kazakhstan clenched the men's synchronized jump gold at the tournament. The German pair claimed silver. Bronze went to Portugal.

The FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup brought together over 600 acrobatic gymnasts from 16 nations to vie for top honors in men's and women’s individual and pairs events.

Photo: olympic.kz