    Kazakhstan claims 2 gold, 1 silver at Asian Para Karate Championship in Tashkent

    21 December 2022, 21:13

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan earned two gold and one silver medals in the Kata events at the Asian Para Karate Championship held on December 16-20, 2022, in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Kazinform reports.

    Kazakhstan’s female karatekas Lyazzat Zhussupova and Dayana Saparbayeva bagged gold in the Kata events of the tournament. Didar Mukhmedzhanov of Kazakhstan claimed second place in the kata competition among men.

    The Asian Para Karate Championship brought together 17 athletes from Kazakhstan, Iran, India, Uzbekistan, and the UAE.



    Photo: csp-parasport.kz

    Adlet Seilkhanov

