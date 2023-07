Kazakhstan claims 1st medal at 2023 Asian Athletics Championships

BANGKOK. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Shadrack Kimutai Koech won silver at the 2023 Asian Athletics Championships held in Bangkok, Thailand, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

Shadrack Kimutai Koech representing Kazakhstan claimed a silver medal in the men's 10,000m race at the 2023 Asian Athletics Championships.

Ren Tazawa of Japan and Abhishek Pal of India finished first and third in the race.