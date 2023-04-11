Kazakhstan claims 1st gold medal in women’s freestyle event at 2023 Asian Wrestling Championships

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Elmira Syzdykova hauled the gold medal in the women’s freestyle event at the 2023 Asian Wrestling Championships in Astana, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee.

Kazakhstani Elmira Syzdykova beat Kyrgyz athlete Aiperi Medet kyzy in the women’s 76kg freestyle final at the Asian Wrestling Championships underway in the Kazakh capital.

Earlier at the tournament, Kazakhstani female freestyle wrestlers Marina Sedneva (55kg) and Elena Shalygina (68kg) claimed bronze.

Astana city is currently a venue for the 2023 Asian Wrestling Championships at the arena of the Zhaksylyk Ushkempirov Wrestling Palace which is to run through April 14.

30 athletes, including eminent ones, are to represent Kazakhstan in men’s freestyle, men’s Greco-Roman, and women’s freestyle events.

According to the Committee on Sport and Physical Education of the Kazakh Culture and Sport Ministry, the 2023 Asian Wrestling Championships first-place winners are to receive 2,300 US dollars. The runners-up are to get 1,400 US dollars, whereas the third-place finishers are to get 900 US dollars. The same prize money is to be paid to coaches.

The 2023 Asian Wrestling Championships is a part of preparations for the World Wrestling Championships to be held in Belgrade, where wrestlers will get a chance to win 90 quotas for the 2024 Summer Olympics.