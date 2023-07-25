Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan claims 10 medals at 2023 ISSF World Junior Shooting Championships

    25 July 2023, 17:14

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani athletes won a total of four gold, four silver, and two bronze medals at the 2023 ISSF World Junior Shooting Championships in Changwon, South Korea, Kazinform reports.

    The 2023 ISSF World Junior Shooting Championships held on July 14-25 in Changwon, South Korea, brought together over 600 athletes from 45 countries, with 15 shooters representing Kazakhstan.

    Fatima Irnazarova of Kazakhstan won the women’s 10m running target mixed gold setting a new world record at the 2023 ISSF World Junior Shooting Championships. She also claimed silver in the 10m running target competition.

    Kazakhstan’s Nikita Chiryukin hauled the men’s 25m sport pistol gold and 25m standard pistol silver at the tournament.

    Kazakhstani female shooters grabbed two gold medals in the 10m running target and 10m running target mixed.

    Irina Altukhova claimed silver in the women’s 50m rifle 3 positions final of the tournament.

    Zukhra Irnazarova of Kazakhstan settled for the women’s 10m running target mixed bronze.

    The Kazakhstani male squad including Asadbek Nazirkulyev, Ilya Zoteev, and Daniil Yakovenko won the 10m running target and 10m running target mixed bronze at the tournament.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Sport Kazakhstan
