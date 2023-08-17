Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan chooses location for NPP construction

    17 August 2023, 11:09

    TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM Following the research carried out the territory of Ulken village in Zhambyl district of Almaty region was chosen as the main option for the construction of the nuclear power plant (NPP), Kazinform learnt from the Energy Ministry’s press service.

    For the country’s first NPP it is recommended to choose the time-tested technologies with operational experience. To this end Kazakhstan compiled a shortlist of prospective nuclear energy technologies suppliers such as China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC), Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power (KHNP), Rosatom State Nuclear Energy Corporation, and Electricite de France (EDF).

    The results of research were considered and approved at the meeting of the intergovernmental atomic industry development commission in May 2022.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

