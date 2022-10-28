Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.01 eur/kzt 474.44

    rub/kzt 7.67 cny/kzt 64.81
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Kazakhstan-China trade turnover up 22.5% in 9 mths

    28 October 2022, 20:40

    BEIJING. KAZINFORM – Trade turnover between Kazakhstan and China rose 22.5% totaling $23.2bn in nine months of 2022, Kazakh Ambassador to China Shakhrat Nuryshyev told, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to him, the trade turnover was up 22.5% reaching $23.2bn in January-September of this year.

    The countries actively cooperate in agriculture, the Kazakh ambassador said.

    «Trade of agribusiness products is growing steadily. Up to 1,100 enterprises of Kazakhstan are approved to export their products to China,» he said.

    In 2015, the protocols on phytosanitary requirements to deliver 20 types of agricultural products to the Chinese market were signed.

    The two countries marked 30 years of diplomatic relations on January 3, 2022.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Kazakhstan and China Economy
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh delegation attends 18th Meeting of CA-EU FMs
    Kazakhstan, Romania discuss prospects for bilateral coop
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan attends EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting
    2 EU’s new project to boost sustainable energy in Central Asia
    3 Zhiguli Dairabayev surveys manufacturing facilities in W Kazakhstan
    4 EU’s Youth Action Plan inspired a meeting of Central Asian Youth in Samarkand
    5 November 18. Today's Birthdays