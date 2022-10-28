Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan-China trade turnover up 22.5% in 9 mths

28 October 2022, 20:40
28 October 2022, 20:40

BEIJING. KAZINFORM – Trade turnover between Kazakhstan and China rose 22.5% totaling $23.2bn in nine months of 2022, Kazakh Ambassador to China Shakhrat Nuryshyev told, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to him, the trade turnover was up 22.5% reaching $23.2bn in January-September of this year.

The countries actively cooperate in agriculture, the Kazakh ambassador said.

«Trade of agribusiness products is growing steadily. Up to 1,100 enterprises of Kazakhstan are approved to export their products to China,» he said.

In 2015, the protocols on phytosanitary requirements to deliver 20 types of agricultural products to the Chinese market were signed.

The two countries marked 30 years of diplomatic relations on January 3, 2022.


News