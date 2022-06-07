Kazakhstan, China to unlock Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor potential

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan and China agreed to find new sectors and opportunities for cooperation, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«We plan to unlock potential of such mechanisms as the Committee on Cooperation, the Commission for Investment Cooperation, the Inter-Regional Cooperation Forum. We will promote the diversification, strengthening and improvement of the bilateral cooperation,» State Councilor, Minister of Foreign Affairs of China Wang Yi said after the meeting with his Kazakh counterpart Minister of Foreign Affairs Mukhtar Tileuberdi.

The Chinese Foreign Minister added that the two sides had agreed to search for new avenues and opportunities for cooperation.

«We will consistently develop mutually beneficial collaboration and search for new sectors and opportunities for cooperation. We also plan to boost the development of China-Europe route, to unlock potential of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Corridor and promote the diversification of transport routes,» Wang Yi said.



