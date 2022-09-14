14 September 2022, 14:58

Kazakhstan, China sign inter-governmental agrt on joint management of water intake facility on Sumbe River

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan and China have signed an inter-governmental agreement on joint management and exploitation of the water intake structure on the Sumbe River, Kazinform learned from the press service of the Ministry of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources.

From the Kazakh side the document was signed by Vice Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources Aliya Shalabekova, and From the Chinese side – by Deputy Minister of Water Resources Tian Xuebin

Signing of the document will let rationally use the water resources of the Sumbe River and improve the water intake process for agricultural needs in Raimbek district of Almaty region.

Addressing the Kazakh side, Tian Xuebin noted that signing of the Agreement will give a strong impulse to the development of mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries in the context of rational and fair usage of trans-border rivers’ resources.