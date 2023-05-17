Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan, China sign agreements on sister city relationship btw regions

    17 May 2023, 19:10

    XI'AN. KAZINFORM – As part of the state visit of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to China agreements to establish sister city relationships between the Kazakh city of Shymkent and China’s Xi'an, as well as North Kazakhstan region and Shaanxi Province of China were signed, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    On May 17, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in China for a state visit. The President is expected to meet with heads of major Chinese companies, as well as will take part in the ‘Central Asia-China’ Summit to take place on May 18-19 in Xi'an, Shaanxi Province, northwest China.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Kazakhstan and China President of Kazakhstan Central Asia
