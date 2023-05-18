Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Kazakhstan, China sign 47 documents worth $22bln

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
18 May 2023, 11:35
Kazakhstan, China sign 47 documents worth $22bln Photo: akorda.kz

XI’AN. KAZINFORM 47 documents worth $22 billion were signed during the state visit of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to China’s Xi’an, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press office.

Taking the floor at the Kazakh-Chinese Investment Roundtable in Xi’an, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that yesterday’s Kazakh-Chinese talks were held at the highest level.

«We exchanged views on a wide range of issues concerning the bilateral relations.We achieved certain agreements and signed a joint statement. In general, I can say with confidence that my state visit to China was successful. Kazakhstan is interested in further strengthening the multilateral ties with China. We will take every effort to achieve this goal. A number of large Chinese companies are operating in Kazakhstan to date, such as CNPC, CITIC, NFC, Sinopec, Huawei. Despite that, we need to further strengthen the potential of our cooperation,» said the President.

As reported before, the Kazakh Leader arrived in Xi’an on May 17 for a state visit. He was greeted by Chinese President Xi Jinping. Upon arrival, the two countries’ leaders held talks. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that Kazakhstan and China share common stance on major international issues and consistently support the international initiatives of both sides. He said that China is one of key trade partners of Kazakhstan. Last year, the volume of the bilateral trade between the two countries hit a record high - $ 31 billion. A number of documents was signed during the visit in transport, agriculture, trade-economic cooperation and cultural relations. Agreements on establishment of twin-city relations between Kazakhstan’s Shymkent and China’s Xi’an , as well as between North Kazakhstan region and Shaanxi province were signed too.


Kazakhstan and China   President of Kazakhstan    Politics  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Chinese leader Xi Jinping greets Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
Chinese leader Xi Jinping greets Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
30 years of cooperation between EU and Kazakhstan: what stands ahead
30 years of cooperation between EU and Kazakhstan: what stands ahead
Kazakhstan, China share common stance on major international issues - Tokayev
Kazakhstan, China share common stance on major international issues - Tokayev
Kazakhstan, China sign agreements on sister city relationship btw regions
Kazakhstan, China sign agreements on sister city relationship btw regions
Important documents inked in Xi’an as part of President Tokayev’s state visit
Important documents inked in Xi’an as part of President Tokayev’s state visit
Kazakhstan to build sheep wool insulations production base
Kazakhstan to build sheep wool insulations production base
Xi Jinping wishes Kazakh President happy 70th birthday
Xi Jinping wishes Kazakh President happy 70th birthday
Over half a million Kazakhstani tourists visit Uzbekistan since early 2023
Over half a million Kazakhstani tourists visit Uzbekistan since early 2023
Kazakhstani-Chinese mutual trade hits 30-year high – President Tokayev
Kazakhstani-Chinese mutual trade hits 30-year high – President Tokayev