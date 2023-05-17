Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan, China share common stance on major international issues - Tokayev

    17 May 2023, 18:00

    XI'AN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan and China share common stance on major international issues and consistently support the international initiatives of both sides, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan said during his state visit to China this Wednesday, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

    During his meeting with the Chinese leader, President Tokayev expressed support of Xi Jinping’s international initiatives in the sphere of global security, development and civilization.

    The Head of State expressed confidence the implementation of the said initiatives will help achieve stability, security and trust globally as well as speed up the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals.

    Related news
