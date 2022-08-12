Kazakhstan-China sales hit record level in 1H

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s exports and imports hit record high in the first half of 2022, the National Economy Ministry’s press service reports.

For the past six months the commodity turnover reached USD 11.26 bln that is 36.2% higher against the last year that is threefold more than the first six months of 2016. Kazakhstan’s exports to China made USD 6.63 bln, import of China’s goods rose to USD 4.63 bln, it said in a statement.

The growth in exports is determined by an increase in oil supplies by 3.8 times to USD 1.6 bln, while the rest of exports rose by only 10.5%. The record high level is explained by a sharp surge in deliveries of China’s cars and equipment, computers and other high-tech products.



