Kazakhstan, China resume biweekly flights

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
7 June 2022, 13:58
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan and China will resume regular flights, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the global situation. Due to mutual partnership and support we are successfully fighting the pandemic. Beginning from June 1, Kazakhstan and China will resume regular flights», Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi said at the meeting with his Chinese colleague Wang Yi.

He added that the flights will be operated twice a week by Air Astana and Cеhina Southern Airlines.

«Besides, our countries closely cooperate within the UN, CICA, SCO and other international and regional organizations,» noted the Kazakh Minister.


