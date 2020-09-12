Kazakhstan, China ready to deepen strategic partnership, fight COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China Wang Yi, Kazinform has learnt from the president’s press service.

During the talks, the sides discussed the current state and prospects of bilateral cooperation, interaction within the framework of international and regional organizations as well as coordination of actions to curb the COVID-19 spread.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev lauded intensive dynamics and friendly character of the Kazakh-Chinese relations based on the close political dialogue and mutually profitable trade and economic cooperation.

The Head of State continued by stressing the importance of implementation of investment projects in various sectors of economy, including agriculture.

The President confirmed his invitation for Chinese leader Xi Jinping to pay a reciprocal visit to Kazakhstan in order to give additional impulse to all-round strategic partnership between Nur-Sultan and Beijing.

Wang Yi, in turn, conveyed warm greetings from Chinese President Xi Jinping stressing that Kazakhstan is the most important strategic partner in the region. China is ready to strengthen and bolster cooperation in the best interests of the two nations.

The Chinese diplomat also revealed that the Chinese authorities welcome and support the reforms spearheaded by the Kazakh President which are aimed at the political and socioeconomic transformations.

Additionally, Wang Yi noted that the People’s Republic of China attaches great importance to expansion of trade and economic ties with Kazakhstan and invited the Kazakh delegation to take part in the upcoming China International Import Expo.

During the talks, the sides also reviewed the most pressing international issues with a special emphasis on the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. The Head of State thanked the Chinese side for providing timely humanitarian and medical assistance and expressed readiness to take joint efforts in the battle against the virus.

In conclusion, the sides reiterated they are keen to further deepen all-round strategic partnership in the long-term.



