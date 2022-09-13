Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy
Kazakhstan, China must implement socially significant projects – Chinese Leader
13 September 2022, 12:58

Kazakhstan, China must implement socially significant projects – Chinese Leader

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Next year will be exactly 10 years of the initiative of the joint construction of the «Economic Belt of the Silk Road» between Kazakhstan and China,» President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping says in his article «Continue the tradition of Sino-Kazakh relations and open up new opportunities» published in Kazakhstanskaya Pravda Newspaper.

«It is important to continue building up mutually beneficial cooperation. Next year will be exactly 10 years of the initiative of the joint construction of the «Economic Belt of the Silk Road», put forward by me in Kazakhstan. During this period of time, the One Belt - One Road initiative has moved from theoretical development to practical implementation,» Xi Jinping says.

in his opinion, the One Belt-One Road project established itself as an inclusive and open platform for international cooperation, as well as an international public good, enjoying the universal support of the world community.

«In the post-COVID period, our countries should go further in the joint construction of the BRI in order to simplify investment and trade procedures, unlock the capacity of checkpoints and transit traffic, cultivate new growth points in areas such as artificial intelligence, big data, digital finance, e-commerce, green energy. We must implement socially significant projects with high standards for the benefit of sustainable development, raise pragmatic cooperation to a qualitatively new level, promote the practical implementation of the Global Development Initiative and make our common contribution to the recovery of the world economy,» the Chinese Leader notes.


Related news
Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
Kostanay forest fire victims receive keys to new houses
Serik Zhumangarin elected member of Directors Board of JSC KazakhExport
Read also
Kazakhstan pockets silver at U23 World Wrestling Championships
Kazakh President attends solemn concert on occasion of Republic Day
Public Council on Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s Activities meets
Kazakh President awards officers with highest military and special ranks
Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
Kostanay forest fire victims receive keys to new houses
Serik Zhumangarin elected member of Directors Board of JSC KazakhExport
News Partner
Popular
1 Support centre for children with autism opens in Karaganda
2 Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
3 Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
4 N Kazakhstan produces fourth of country’s dairy products
5 Presidential election: Kazakhstanis may cast their votes abroad

News

Archive