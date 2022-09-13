13 September 2022, 12:58

Kazakhstan, China must implement socially significant projects – Chinese Leader

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Next year will be exactly 10 years of the initiative of the joint construction of the «Economic Belt of the Silk Road» between Kazakhstan and China,» President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping says in his article «Continue the tradition of Sino-Kazakh relations and open up new opportunities» published in Kazakhstanskaya Pravda Newspaper.

«It is important to continue building up mutually beneficial cooperation. Next year will be exactly 10 years of the initiative of the joint construction of the «Economic Belt of the Silk Road», put forward by me in Kazakhstan. During this period of time, the One Belt - One Road initiative has moved from theoretical development to practical implementation,» Xi Jinping says.

in his opinion, the One Belt-One Road project established itself as an inclusive and open platform for international cooperation, as well as an international public good, enjoying the universal support of the world community.

«In the post-COVID period, our countries should go further in the joint construction of the BRI in order to simplify investment and trade procedures, unlock the capacity of checkpoints and transit traffic, cultivate new growth points in areas such as artificial intelligence, big data, digital finance, e-commerce, green energy. We must implement socially significant projects with high standards for the benefit of sustainable development, raise pragmatic cooperation to a qualitatively new level, promote the practical implementation of the Global Development Initiative and make our common contribution to the recovery of the world economy,» the Chinese Leader notes.