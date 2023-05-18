Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Kazakhstan, China ink memorandum on trade and economic research

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
18 May 2023, 10:17
Kazakhstan, China ink memorandum on trade and economic research

BEIJING. KAZINFORM – The Ministry of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Commerce of the People’ Republic of China signed a memorandum of mutual assistance in the sphere of trade and economic research on the sidelines of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s state visit to China, Kazinform has learned from primeminister.kz.

Inking the memorandum were Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Trade and Integration Serik Zhumangarin for Kazakhstan and Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao for China.

The memorandum seeks to further promote and develop the Kazakhstan-China trade and economic cooperation at a brand-new level, including coordinating the partnership between think tanks of the two countries.

As per the memorandum the sides will carry out necessary research, joint analytical and other reviews, exchange the best practices and information between the Non-Governmental Fund «Trade and Economic Strategies Center (Kazakhstan) and the Chinese Academy of International Trade and Economic Cooperation (CAITEC) under the Ministry of Commerce.

The research will mainly focus on improving business environment, e-commerce, transit and logistics potential of the two countries, ‘green’ development, new energy and other focal points of the bilateral trade and economic partnership.


Kazakhstan and China   Government of Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Chinese leader Xi Jinping greets Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
Chinese leader Xi Jinping greets Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
30 years of cooperation between EU and Kazakhstan: what stands ahead
30 years of cooperation between EU and Kazakhstan: what stands ahead
Kazakhstan, China share common stance on major international issues - Tokayev
Kazakhstan, China share common stance on major international issues - Tokayev
Kazakhstan, China sign agreements on sister city relationship btw regions
Kazakhstan, China sign agreements on sister city relationship btw regions
Important documents inked in Xi’an as part of President Tokayev’s state visit
Important documents inked in Xi’an as part of President Tokayev’s state visit
Kazakhstan to build sheep wool insulations production base
Kazakhstan to build sheep wool insulations production base
Xi Jinping wishes Kazakh President happy 70th birthday
Xi Jinping wishes Kazakh President happy 70th birthday
Over half a million Kazakhstani tourists visit Uzbekistan since early 2023
Over half a million Kazakhstani tourists visit Uzbekistan since early 2023
Kazakhstani-Chinese mutual trade hits 30-year high – President Tokayev
Kazakhstani-Chinese mutual trade hits 30-year high – President Tokayev