Kazakhstan, China eye bilateral inter-parliamentary cooperation

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Majilis Speaker Nurlan Nigmatulin spoke via videoconference with Li Zhanshu, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of the People’s Republic of China at the initiative of the Chinese side, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament.

During their conversation, the sides discussed the relevant issues of bilateral cooperation, speaking in favor of strengthening and stepping up inter-parliamentary interaction in order to implement the agreements achieved between the leaders of two countries.

Nurlan Nigmatulin and Li Zhanshu continued by emphasizing that strategic Kazakh-Chinese relations are based on friendship and trust-based relations between the leaders.

For instance, Nurlan Nigmatulin praised the trust-based political dialogue Kazakhstan and China enjoy as well as deep economic ties.

The Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of China responded by saying that the pace of Chinese-Kazakh relations has picked up recently thanks to constant attention paid by the authorities. For example, half of China’s trade turnover with Central Asian countries falls at Kazakhstan.

The sides went on to agree that this year is of paramount importance for both countries taking into account the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Independence and the 100th anniversary of the Communist Party of China and reiterated readiness to step up cooperation in the interests of both nations.

Nurlan Nigmatulin and Li Zhanshu paid utmost attention to the issues of fight against the coronavirus infection with the latter adding that China and Kazakhstan’s cooperation in that respect had set the example to other countries.

The sides also touched upon the cooperation in e-commerce, mobile payments, the One Belt, One Road and the Nurly Zhol initiatives, AI, healthcare, agriculture, trade, and investment.

In conclusion, Li Zhanshu extended his congratulations to Kazakhstanis on the occasion of the upcoming Nauryz holiday wishing everyone peace, prosperity, and happiness.



