Kazakhstan, China establishing cooperation in gas sector

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan and China are establishing cooperation in the gas sector, Kazinform has learnt from the Facebook account of the Chairman of the Board of QazaqGaz Sanzhar Zharkeshov.

Kazakhstan’s company QazaqGaz reached agreements with China’s CNPC, TapLine, PetroChina International and HBP.

According to Zharkeshov, QazaqGaz is expected to cooperate with CNPC on geological exploration of gas assets in Kazakhstan. In addition, construction of the second line of the Beineu-Bozoi-Shymkent as well as a second gas processing plant at Kashagan with a capacity of up to 4bn cubic meters per year is expected.

The QazaqGaz Chairman inspected the HBP plant in Daqing where the equipment for the gas processing plant at Kashagan is manufactured.

The Kazakh national company plans to cooperate with PetroChina CBM on production of coalbed methane, while exploring the potential of developing coal basins in Kazakhstan.