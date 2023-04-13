Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan-China cargo turnover rises by 35% since Jan 2023 - KTZ

    13 April 2023, 08:25

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan and China set a historical record in mutual cargo turnover last year. This is what Deputy Chairman of the Board of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy National Company Yerlan Koishibayev said at a business conference on transport-logistics potential development held in Almaty, Kazinform reports.

    In his words, container transit has risen threefold in the past five years and has reached 1mln TEU (twenty-foot equivalent units). Growth is observed along the China-Europe-China route.

    «Kazakhstan and China set a historical record in cargo turnover last year - over 23 million tons, and it keeps rising this year. In January-March 2023, cargo turnover between the two countries increased by more than 30%. Exports from Kazakhstan to China grew by 53% in the first quarter. We see further potential for cargo turnover growth and we will work hard on it,» he said.

    According to KTZ, transit cargo transportation in Q1 2023 rose by 35% against the same period in 2022 and made 7.2mln tonnes. Container transportations increased by 19% and reached 313,000 TEUs.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

