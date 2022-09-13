13 September 2022, 12:14

Kazakhstan-China bilateral trade amounted to USD 25 bln last year, Xi Jinping

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Bilateral trade between Kazakhstan and China last year returned to pre-pandemic levels and amounted to USD25 billion,» President of China Xi Jinping told in an article published in Kazakhstanskaya Pravda daily.

«30 years is a period of great harvest of bilateral cooperation. China has been positioning itself as one of the key trading partners and investors of Kazakhstan for several years in a row. Despite the unfavorable epidemiological situation, bilateral trade last year returned to pre-pandemic levels and amounted to $25 billion. This is our common contribution to the recovery of the global economy. Within the framework of cooperation in the field of production capacities and investments, a list has been compiled that includes 52 joint projects worth more than 21.2 billion US dollars. Major joint projects, including the 100 MW Zhanatas wind farm, the JAC vehicle assembly line, and the modernization of the Shymkent Oil Refinery, are effectively stimulating Kazakhstan's social and economic growth and bringing tangible benefits to the peoples of the two countries,» The President went on.

«30 years is a period of significant strengthening of infrastructure connectivity. A multi-vector and multi-modal infrastructure network is being successfully formed, covering road, rail, air transportation and pipelines. At present, China and Kazakhstan are actively working on the creation of a highly efficient and convenient multimodal transport artery in the vast expanse of Eurasia. All 5 automobile checkpoints and 2 railway checkpoints between our countries have already resumed their normal operation. The parties are intensively discussing the possibility of opening a new railway checkpoint. The China-Kazakhstan Lianyungang Logistics Terminal opens access to the sea for Kazakh goods,» Xi Jinping noted.