Kazakhstan, China agree to raise bilateral trade to $40 billion

XI’AN. KAZINFORM Full-fledged interaction with China, one of the largest investors and leading economy of the world, is a long-term factor of sustainable progress for Kazakhstan. This is what President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said addressing the Central Asia-China Summit in Xi’an today, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press service.

The Head of State noted the symbolism of holding the Summit in the city of Xi’an, starting point of the ancient Silk Road.

«This city not only embodies the richest historical and cultural heritage, but also reflects the strength of the modern China. In this context, full-fledged interaction with China, one of the largest investors and leading economy of the world, is a long-term factor of sustainable progress,» the Kazakh President noted.

He noted that the synergy of the potential of the Central Asian countries with the enormous economic opportunities of China is able to set a new, higher trajectory of our partnership. Kazakhstan is ready to exert every effort to achieve these high goals, he added.

«Presently Kazakhstan carries out multifaceted large-scale reforms aimed at the diversification of national economy. We are working on elimination of the barriers and creation more favorable conditions for foreign investors. Over the years of independence we have attracted more than $350 billion of foreign direct investments, including more than $23 billion of investments from China. We are grateful to the Chinese government and we are ready for further active cooperation in investments. An investment forum was held yesterday during my state visit. We have entered into agreements worth $22 billion. The Kazakh side will exert every effort to implement these agreements. With the consideration of its geographical location, Kazakhstan stands as an important regional and transcontinental transport and logistics corridor,» the Head of State said.

In this regard, as Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted, Kazakhstan is ready to use its trade-economic and logistics potential to deepen the cooperation with friendly China. According to him, the volume of the Kazakh-Chinese trade has reached $31 billion, and the two sides greed to raise this volume to $40 billion.