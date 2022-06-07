Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan, China agree to open general consulates in Xi'an and Aktobe

    7 June 2022, 16:11

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A Traditional Chinese Medicine Center is set to be opened in Kazakhstan, member of the State Council, Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi said Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «We are to decisively strengthen the centuries-long friendship between the people of the two countries, the sides have already agreed to open general consulates in the cities of Xi'an and Aktobe as well as on the mutual establishment of cultural centers,» said Wang Yi following the meeting with Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi.

    He also added that projects to set up a traditional Chinese medicine center in Kazakhstan, workshops, and other technological institutes are to be carried out.

    «The Chinese side is ready to strengthen international anti-epidemic cooperation, continue supplying vaccines to Kazakhstan, and maintain cooperation in the development of pharmaceuticals,» said Wang Yi.

    Earlier it was reported that Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi met with a member of the State Council, Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi.

    «We're glad that the member of the State Council, Foreign Minister of China arrived in Kazakhstan for an official visit. We've just held mutually beneficial and productive talks with my counterpart Wang Yi. The meeting's outcomes gave a new impetus to bilateral relations between our countries and laid the foundation for new opportunities to further strengthen friendly relations,» said Tileuberdi following the meeting.


