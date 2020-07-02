Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Diplomacy

    Kazakhstan, China agree to hold joint commissions' meetings online

    2 July 2020, 19:09

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - First Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Shakhrat Nuryshev and Vice Foreign Minister of China Le Yucheng have held talks via videoconferencing today, Kazinform has learnt from the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kazakhstan.

    The talks marked the high level of cooperation to battle the COVID-19 virus between the nations and the sides' commitment to further bilateral cooperation within international and regional organizations (the UN, SCO, CICA and others).

    The issues of further pairing of Kazakhstan's new economic policy Nurly zhol and China's One Belt, One Road initiative as well as political, trade and economic and investment cooperation such as increasing the capacity of border checkpoints, possible resumption of air services have come under discussion. The sides agreed to hold meetings of joint commissions and subcommittees of the Kazakhstan-China Cooperation Committee online this year.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and China
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan offers Cuba to debate visa-free travels
    UAE participates in the Astana International Forum
    Kazakhstan, Slovakia, and EU discuss cooperation in water resources management in Brussels
    Kazakhstan’s Honorary Consulate opened in Serbia’s Zlatibor Region
    Popular
    1 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    2 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    3 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    4 Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
    5 President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region