Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

Kazakhstan, China agree to hold joint commissions' meetings online

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
2 July 2020, 19:09
Kazakhstan, China agree to hold joint commissions' meetings online

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - First Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Shakhrat Nuryshev and Vice Foreign Minister of China Le Yucheng have held talks via videoconferencing today, Kazinform has learnt from the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kazakhstan.

The talks marked the high level of cooperation to battle the COVID-19 virus between the nations and the sides' commitment to further bilateral cooperation within international and regional organizations (the UN, SCO, CICA and others).

The issues of further pairing of Kazakhstan's new economic policy Nurly zhol and China's One Belt, One Road initiative as well as political, trade and economic and investment cooperation such as increasing the capacity of border checkpoints, possible resumption of air services have come under discussion. The sides agreed to hold meetings of joint commissions and subcommittees of the Kazakhstan-China Cooperation Committee online this year.


Foreign policy    Kazakhstan and China  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
Tokayev decrees to relieve Yury Ilyin of Emergencies Minister post
Tokayev decrees to relieve Yury Ilyin of Emergencies Minister post