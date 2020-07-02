Kazakhstan, China agree to hold joint commissions' meetings online

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - First Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Shakhrat Nuryshev and Vice Foreign Minister of China Le Yucheng have held talks via videoconferencing today, Kazinform has learnt from the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kazakhstan.

The talks marked the high level of cooperation to battle the COVID-19 virus between the nations and the sides' commitment to further bilateral cooperation within international and regional organizations (the UN, SCO, CICA and others).

The issues of further pairing of Kazakhstan's new economic policy Nurly zhol and China's One Belt, One Road initiative as well as political, trade and economic and investment cooperation such as increasing the capacity of border checkpoints, possible resumption of air services have come under discussion. The sides agreed to hold meetings of joint commissions and subcommittees of the Kazakhstan-China Cooperation Committee online this year.