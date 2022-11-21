Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan Chess Federation names new Executive Director

21 November 2022, 14:40
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Gulmira Dauletova has been named the new Executive Director of the Kazakhstan Chess Federation, Kazinform cites the press service of the Federation.

Gulmira is a woman grandmaster, multiple-time champion of Kazakhstan, bronze medalist of the World Chess Olympiad, gold medalist of the Asian Chess Championships.

Throughout different years, she worked as the tournament director and deputy executive director of the Kazakhstan Chess Federation.

Photo: kazchess.kz
