Kazakhstan channeled above KZT 6 bln for anti-recessionary measures

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Kazakhstan channeled above KZT 6 bln for anti-crisis measures in 2020,» Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin told the joint sitting of both Parliament’s Chambers underway in Nur-Sultan.

3 packages of ant-recessionary measures were adopted and fulfilled during the emergency situations regime and COVID-19 restrictive measures to preserve socioeconomic stability in the previous year, such as urgent measures to back businesses and population, measures to maintain socioeconomic stability and economic rehabilitation complex plan.

He noted that in a total the measures settled at KZT 6.3 trln or 9% to GDP. Out of which KZT 1.7 trln was spent for supporting population, KZT 1.6 trln for backing business and stimulating domestic demand, KZT 1.1 trln for virtual schooling, epidemiological events and ensuring safety. 1.4 mln Kazakhstanis were provided with job.



