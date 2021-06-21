Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Kazakhstan channeled above KZT 6 bln for anti-recessionary measures

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
21 June 2021, 12:15
Kazakhstan channeled above KZT 6 bln for anti-recessionary measures

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Kazakhstan channeled above KZT 6 bln for anti-crisis measures in 2020,» Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin told the joint sitting of both Parliament’s Chambers underway in Nur-Sultan.

3 packages of ant-recessionary measures were adopted and fulfilled during the emergency situations regime and COVID-19 restrictive measures to preserve socioeconomic stability in the previous year, such as urgent measures to back businesses and population, measures to maintain socioeconomic stability and economic rehabilitation complex plan.

He noted that in a total the measures settled at KZT 6.3 trln or 9% to GDP. Out of which KZT 1.7 trln was spent for supporting population, KZT 1.6 trln for backing business and stimulating domestic demand, KZT 1.1 trln for virtual schooling, epidemiological events and ensuring safety. 1.4 mln Kazakhstanis were provided with job.


Government of Kazakhstan   Economy  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region