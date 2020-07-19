Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan celebrates the Day of Metallurgist

    19 July 2020, 09:52

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Day of Metallurgist is a professional holiday celebrated in some former Soviet republics, namely Russia, Belarus, Ukraine, Armenia and Kazakhstan, on the third Sunday in July, Kazinform correspondent informs.

    On November 15, 2003 the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev signed the Decree on the celebration of the Day of the Metallurgist on the third Sunday of July. Metallurgy is considered one of the leading industrial sectors that significantly affects the country's economy.

    Major metallurgical enterprises of our country are located in the city of Temirtau of Karaganda region. The plants produces cast iron, steel, sheet and sectional rolled products, coke, and coke byproducts.

    It should be noted that the career of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev started in Temirtau. From 1960 to 1969 N. Nazarbayev worked at Karaganda metallurgical plant.

    First President Nursultan Nazarbayev congratulated the workers and the veterans of Kazakhstan’s metallurgical industry on their professional holiday.

    Alzhanova Raushan

