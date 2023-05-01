Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Society

Kazakhstan celebrates People’s Unity Day

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
1 May 2023, 09:32
Kazakhstan celebrates People’s Unity Day

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan celebrates today, May 1, the People’s Unity Day, Kazinform reports.

It has been observed in Kazakhstan since 1996.

Mass cultural events, festivals and contests aimed to show unicity of various ethnic groups are held traditionally countrywide.

The People’s Unity Day is purposed to strengthen ties, respect and tolerance between various ethnic groups. Kazakhstan is a home to more than 130 ethnic groups living peacefully together.

Various concerts, festive and national sports events are to be held today in Astana and Almaty cities.


Events   Kazakhstan   Holidays  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
TURKSOY Sec Gen, Kazakh Minister of Information and Social Development meet in Astana
TURKSOY Sec Gen, Kazakh Minister of Information and Social Development meet in Astana
Evacuations of foreign nationals from Sudan continue as fighting enters 3rd week
Evacuations of foreign nationals from Sudan continue as fighting enters 3rd week
May 5. Kazinform's timeline of major events
May 5. Kazinform's timeline of major events
May 5. Today's Birthdays
May 5. Today's Birthdays
Over 2,000 customers remain without power as gusting wind pushes through Turkistan region
Over 2,000 customers remain without power as gusting wind pushes through Turkistan region
Dimash Kudaibergen changes location of his ‘Stranger’ concert in Antalya for storm alert
Dimash Kudaibergen changes location of his ‘Stranger’ concert in Antalya for storm alert
PM Smailov arrives in Tashkent for working visit
PM Smailov arrives in Tashkent for working visit
Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan bilateral trade reached $5bln in 2022
Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan bilateral trade reached $5bln in 2022
Sweden to double wage requirement for migrant workers
Sweden to double wage requirement for migrant workers