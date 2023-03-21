Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Society

Kazakhstan celebrates Nauryz spring holiday

21 March 2023, 10:00
Kazakhstan celebrates Nauryz spring holiday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM People of Kazakhstan are celebrating today Nauryz Meiramy, spring holiday, the Day of Spring Equinox, Kazinform reports.

From the ancient times, Nauryz has been embodying wellbeing and renovation.

Nauryz is the holiday that has reached us from the remote past. It is believed that Nauryz Meiramy, the celebration of which begins on the day of spring equinox - March 21, was celebrated back in the days of the ancient kings of Persia. It is widely believed that Nauryz began to be celebrated approximately in the 4th-6th centuries BC, during Shah Jamshid reign. Some sources say that Nauryz has the history of about 4-5 millennia.

Kazakhstan has been observing Nauryz since 1999. March 21,22,23 are days off. In 2009 Nauryz was included into the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage Representative List. A year later the UN General Assembly declared March 21st as the International Day of Nauryz (Novruz).

The main dish served during Nauryz is Nauryz kozhe, which traditionally includes seven ingredients symbolizing seven elements of life. They are water, meat, salt, fat, flour, cereal and milk. Seven ingredients symbolize seven virtues, such as joy, success, intelligence, health, wealth, agility, growth and divine protection.

Traditionally on the eve of Nauryz, one should repay debts, forgive offenses – i.e, leave all the troubles in the old year and forget about the bad. During Nauryz Meiramy, people visit relatives, friends, and welcome guests.

In general, about 300mln people celebrate Nauryz. In 2001, Nauryz was declared the state holiday of Kazakhstan. Since 2009, it has been celebrated for three consecutive days.


Теги:
Kazakhstan   Holidays   Nauryz  
Read also
Kazakhstan's Permanent Representative to UN elected Chair of UNDC annual session
PM tasks Cabinet to raise salaries
Kazakh PM vows Government to work with all political parties
Putintseva wins at the start of Charleston Open
Commercial gas production to increase in 2023
Kazakhstan records 73 new COVID cases over 24 hr
Kazakh Abuzhakynova ranks among world’s Top 5 female judokas
Kazakhstan’s Assaubayeva leads with 5.5 points at Women's Chess Grand Prix in New Delhi
News Partner
Popular
1 New CEO of Samruk-Kazyna wealth fund appointed
2 Alikhan Smailov introduces new Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu to MFA staff
3 Almaty becomes SCO cultural and tourist capital for 2023-24
4 Roman Sklyar reappointed as First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
5 Kazakhstan’s Rybakina remains in WTA Singles Rankings top 10

News