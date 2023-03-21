Kazakhstan celebrates Nauryz spring holiday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM People of Kazakhstan are celebrating today Nauryz Meiramy, spring holiday, the Day of Spring Equinox, Kazinform reports.

From the ancient times, Nauryz has been embodying wellbeing and renovation.

Nauryz is the holiday that has reached us from the remote past. It is believed that Nauryz Meiramy, the celebration of which begins on the day of spring equinox - March 21, was celebrated back in the days of the ancient kings of Persia. It is widely believed that Nauryz began to be celebrated approximately in the 4th-6th centuries BC, during Shah Jamshid reign. Some sources say that Nauryz has the history of about 4-5 millennia.

Kazakhstan has been observing Nauryz since 1999. March 21,22,23 are days off. In 2009 Nauryz was included into the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage Representative List. A year later the UN General Assembly declared March 21st as the International Day of Nauryz (Novruz).

The main dish served during Nauryz is Nauryz kozhe, which traditionally includes seven ingredients symbolizing seven elements of life. They are water, meat, salt, fat, flour, cereal and milk. Seven ingredients symbolize seven virtues, such as joy, success, intelligence, health, wealth, agility, growth and divine protection.

Traditionally on the eve of Nauryz, one should repay debts, forgive offenses – i.e, leave all the troubles in the old year and forget about the bad. During Nauryz Meiramy, people visit relatives, friends, and welcome guests.

In general, about 300mln people celebrate Nauryz. In 2001, Nauryz was declared the state holiday of Kazakhstan. Since 2009, it has been celebrated for three consecutive days.