    Kazakhstan celebrates Mother’s Day

    19 September 2021, 11:07

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On the third Sunday of September, the people of Kazakhstan celebrate the Mother's Day, Kazinform reports.

    The holiday was initiated by First President of Kazakhstan -Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev. In 2011 at the Women’s Congress of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev noted that the women of Kazakhstan would play an outsanding role in the development of strengthening of the country’s independence. The I national forum of the Mothers’ Council took place on November 13-14, 2014. Currently there are 16 regional, 47 city, 270 district and 1,239 rural Councils of Mothers the countrywide. The members of the councils are women with active stand in life. The councils became a school to restore our national values. The council members take an active part in the projects of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan, clarifying the core of our national values, beautiful traditions. The councils work closely with social facilities, educational establishments, children’s centres, initiative centres.

    There are special awards for mothers in Kazakhstan. Mothers of seven and more children are awarded Altyn Alka (Golden pendant). It has the status of the order. They are also provided with housing.

    Mothers with six children are awarded Kumis Alka (Silver pendant). It also has the status of the order.


