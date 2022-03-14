Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan celebrates Korisu Kuni

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
14 March 2022, 10:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today, on March 14, Kazakhstan celebrates Korisu Kuni.

Korisu means meeting each other, seeing eath other. On this day people traditionally congratulate each other on the beginning of spring, wish each other all the best and pay respect to the elderly people.

Amal Meiramy or Korisu Kuni is widely observed in the western part, Syrdariya, Kostanay and Torgay regions of Kazakhstan as well as in Astrakhan, Saratov, Orenburg regions of Russia.

The key is to pay respect to the older generation, take care of children, support and help the poor. Traditionally people visit on this day the older family members to pay them tribute of respect.


