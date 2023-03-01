Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.36 eur/kzt 493.48

    rub/kzt 5.99 cny/kzt 67.14
Weather:
Astana-1+1℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Society

    Kazakhstan celebrates Gratitude Day

    1 March 2023, 07:42

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan celebrates Gratitude Day on March 1, Kazinform reports.

    The holiday is dated to the foundation of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan and is observed since 2016. On March 1, 1995, the decree was signed to establish the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan.

    Gratitude Day symbolizes the unity of the multiethnic country. It is called to promote tolerance, respect, and amiability to each other, and strengthen interfaith consent and interethnic relations in Kazakhstan.

    Various sports and cultural events are to be held countrywide. For example, the Kazakh capital is set to host exhibitions, and master classes for children and school students to promote traditions and learn to express gratitude. A roundtable is expected today to bring together members of the People’s Assembly, deputies of the Parliament, representatives of state bodies, ethnic and cultural societies, and mass media.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Events Kazakhstan Holidays
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz holiday
    Over 3,000 ethnic Kazakhs granted kandas status since Jan
    Popular
    1 Hiroshima modern art museum reopens after renovations
    2 March 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz holiday
    4 March 22. Today’s Birthdays
    5 Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan fails at start of 2023 Miami Open