Kazakhstan celebrates Eid al-Fitr

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today Kazakhstanis celebrate Eid al-Fitr, also known as Oraza Ait, one of the most important holidays for all Muslims, Kazinform reports.

Eid al-Fitr that marks the end of Ramadan is observed on the first three days of the month of Shawwal. On this very day people say Eid Mubarak congratulating each other which means Blessed Feast.

The festivities start early on this day with prayers. People wear their best clothing. It is a day to exchange gifts and spent time with family.

This year Ramadan started in Kazakhstan on March 23 and ended on April 20. Muslims observed Laylat al-Qadr, one of the holiest nights of the year on the night of April 17th to 18th.

Oraza Ait falls on April 21. In many countries with large Muslim populations, Eid al-Fitr is a national holiday.