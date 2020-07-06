Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Astana

    Kazakhstan celebrates Capital Day

    6 July 2020, 09:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today, July 6, Kazakhstan celebrates the Capital Day. It is observed since 1998. This year the capital city marks its 22nd anniversary.

    On July 6, 1994 the Supreme Council of Kazakhstan made a decision on removal of the capital city from Almaty to Akmola. The final decision was taken by Preisdent Nursultan Nazarbayev in 1997. On May 6, 1998 the Kazakh President decreed to rename Akmola as Astana. On March 23, 2019 Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree to rename Astana as Nur-Sultan.

    Notably, on July 6, First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev, who made an invaluable contribution to the development and prosperity of Kazakhstan and the state, marks his birthday.

    Various cultural and mass events, sports competitions are traditionally held the countrywide. Due to the epidemic all the events, dated to the Capital Day are to be held this year online.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Nur-Sultan
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    2 Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
    3 Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    4 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    5 Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year