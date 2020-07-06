Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan celebrates Capital Day

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
6 July 2020, 09:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today, July 6, Kazakhstan celebrates the Capital Day. It is observed since 1998. This year the capital city marks its 22nd anniversary.

On July 6, 1994 the Supreme Council of Kazakhstan made a decision on removal of the capital city from Almaty to Akmola. The final decision was taken by Preisdent Nursultan Nazarbayev in 1997. On May 6, 1998 the Kazakh President decreed to rename Akmola as Astana. On March 23, 2019 Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree to rename Astana as Nur-Sultan.

Notably, on July 6, First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev, who made an invaluable contribution to the development and prosperity of Kazakhstan and the state, marks his birthday.

Various cultural and mass events, sports competitions are traditionally held the countrywide. Due to the epidemic all the events, dated to the Capital Day are to be held this year online.


