Kazakhstan celebrates Amal spring holiday

14 March 2023, 09:30
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today the people of Kazakhstan celebrate Korisu or Amal spring holiday. On this day, people congratulate each other on the beginning of spring, exchange warm wishes and pay the tribute of respect to the older generation, Kazinform reports.

Every year, the residents of western regions put on their traditional clothes and congratulate each other on the spring holiday.

The Day of Equinox comes on March 22, but western Kazakhstan celebrates this day on March 14.

Korisu holiday gains popularity in all regions of Kazakhstan today. It is widely celebrated by the Kazakhs living in Syrdarya, Kostanay and Torgay regions as well as those living in Astrakhan, Saratov, Samara, Orenburg regions of Russia.

The main requirement of Amal is to show respect for the elders, take care of the younger ones, support for the weak, and assisting the poor. On this day, young people greet the elders, shake hands and hug each other. Aksakals (respected elders) bless the youth. This is the day of greeting - a holiday of brotherhood, modesty, and charity.


