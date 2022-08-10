Kazakhstan celebrates Abai Day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today, August 10, Kazakhstan celebrates the Abai Day, the day of the great Kazakh poet, thinker. It is officially observed in Kazakhstan in conformity with the decree of the Kazakh Government as of August 4, 2020, Kazinform reports.

Abai Kunanbaiuly born on August 10, 1845, is a Kazakh poet, composer, enlightener, public figure, founder of Kazakh written literature and its first classic writer. He was born in Semipalatinsk region.

Abai authored more than 170 poems, 56 translations, and The Words of Wisdom. He also was a composer. His works are still popular.

The poet was buried in Zhidebay. A grand mausoleum was unveiled in honor of the two great sons of Kazakh people, Abai and Shakarim. It is a mausoleum consisting of two minarets which symbolize love and respect paid.

2020 marked the 175th anniversary of Abai.

This year Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in his State-of-the-Nation Address suggested creating the Abai region in the territory of the former Semipalatinsk region. On June 8 the President signed a decree on the development of Abai region.



