Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.29 eur/kzt 501.21

    rub/kzt 6.87 cny/kzt 68.83
Weather:
Astana-13-15℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakhstan celebrates 2nd win at 2023 ASBC U22 Asian Boxing Championships in Bangkok

    18 January 2023, 14:34

    BANGKOK. KAZINFORM – Makhmud Sabyrkhan of Kazakhstan’s national boxing team won his first match at the 2023 ASBC U22 Asian Boxing Championships in Bangkok, Thailand, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    Kazakhstan’s Sabyrkhan defeated Uzbek boxing champion Mirzabek Mirzakhalilov in the -57kg weight class on Day 1 of the tournament in accordance with the anonymous decision of the judges.

    Last year Makhmud Sabyrkhan reached the final of the 2022 ASBC U22 Asian Boxing Championships in Amman, Jordan, falling to the Philippines boxer.

    This is the second win for the Kazakh squad at the event as Kazakhstan’s Sanzhar Tashkenbai stunned the Kyrgyz boxer in the -48kg weight category earlier.

    The roster of the Kazakhstan’s national team at the tournament includes Sanzhar Tashkenbai (48kg), Daniyal Sabit (51kg), Nursultan Altynbek (54kg), Makhmud Sabyrkhan (57kg), Talgat Syrymbetov (60kg), Mukhammedsabyr Bazarbaiuly (63.5kg), Abzal Serik (67kg), Sabyrzhan Akkalykov (71kg), Dias Molzhigitov (75kg), Yerasyl Zhakpekov (80kg), Sagyndyk Togambai (86kg), Yerkhat Bekzat (92kg), and Amanat Sabyrgali (+92kg).


    Photo: sports.kz

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Boxing
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh Sanzhar Tashkenbai stuns Kyrgyz boxer at 2023 ASBC U22 Asian Boxing Championships
    President Tokayev’s visit to UAE: focus on increased business and investment ties
    Kazakhstan to spend KZT52.4bln to boost agribusiness
    Kazakhstan reports 70 new COVID-19 cases in 24h
    Popular
    1 Kazakh, UAE presidents make joint statement
    2 Kazakh Head of State Tokayev, UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed hold talks
    3 Kazakhstan, UAE ink important documents
    4 Tokayev takes part in Kazakhstan-UAE investment roundtable
    5 Number of active small companies up nearly 23% in Kazakhstan