    Kazakhstan celebrates 2nd victory at Junior Women’s World Hockey Champs

    29 January 2023, 09:13

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Kazakh team crashed New Zealand in the second match at the now-running 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey U18 Women’s World Championship, Division II, Group B, in Sofia, Bulgaria, Kazinform quotes the Kazakhstan Hockey Federation’s press service.

    The game ended with a score of 1:7 (0:2, 0:2, 1:3).

    As earlier reported, Kazakhstan started strong at the Championship beating the host country’s team.

    The game ended with a score of 8:1 (5:0, 2:1, 1:0) in favor of Kazakhstan.

    Anastasiya Filimonova was recognized as the best player of the Kazakh team.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Sport Kazakhstan Hockey
