Kazakhstan cattle meat exports hit USD 9 mln in 2020

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Over the past 4 months the country’s cattle meat exports reached 2,600 tons up to USD 9.4 mln,» Trade and Integration Minister of Kazakhstan Bakhyt Sultanov said.

Last year the country exported 2,700 tons worth USD 9 mln. For the past 4 months cattle meat exports hit 2,600 tons up to USD 9.4 mln. The country’s import over 4 months in 2020 made USD 35 mln against USD 21 mln in 2021 decreasing by 41% which indicates that exports are growing while total imports are reducing.

Earlier the Minister told a briefing about the exported goods.

Last year the commodity turnover between Kazakhstan and Central Asian countries made USD 4.6 bln. One of the largest trading partners is Uzbekistan. Kazakhstan exports some USD 2.1 bln: flour, wheat, petroleum and its products, metal and metal handicrafts.