Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 449.33 eur/kzt 490.22

    rub/kzt 5.17 cny/kzt 61.97
Weather:
Astana+31+33℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakhstan captures silver at Asian Fencing Championships

    21 June 2023, 17:49

    BEIJING. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s national fencing team claimed silver at the Asian Fencing Championships 2023 in Wuxi, China, Kazinform has learned from Olympic.kz.

    The Kazakh squad was ranked 2nd in the medal tally of the event.

    On their way to the final the Kazakh fencers eliminated teams from the Philippines, Uzbekistan, and South Korea, but succumbed to Japan in the final.

    This year’s roster of the Kazakh national fencing team included Elmir Alimzhanov, Vadim Sharlaimov, Ruslan Kurbanov and Yerlik Sertai.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Up to KZT300bln needed to finish construction of Astana LRT
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to hold meeting on Astana city's development
    President sets several tasks to National Bank on effective implementation of monetary policy
    President Tokayev receives Chairman of Supreme Court Aslambek Mergaliyev
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan appoints new Ambassador to Russia
    2 Heavy rain pounds southwestern Japan, evacuation ordered for 360,000
    3 L’Italiana in Algeri wins Astana audience’s hearts
    4 Heavy rainfall forecast in northwest of Kazakhstan Jul 3
    5 July 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events