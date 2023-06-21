Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan captures silver at Asian Fencing Championships

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
21 June 2023, 17:49
Kazakhstan captures silver at Asian Fencing Championships Photo: olympic.kz

BEIJING. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s national fencing team claimed silver at the Asian Fencing Championships 2023 in Wuxi, China, Kazinform has learned from Olympic.kz.

The Kazakh squad was ranked 2nd in the medal tally of the event.

On their way to the final the Kazakh fencers eliminated teams from the Philippines, Uzbekistan, and South Korea, but succumbed to Japan in the final.

This year’s roster of the Kazakh national fencing team included Elmir Alimzhanov, Vadim Sharlaimov, Ruslan Kurbanov and Yerlik Sertai.


