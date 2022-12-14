Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 469.93 eur/kzt 496.15

    rub/kzt 7.49 cny/kzt 67.39
Weather:
Astana-12-14℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakhstan captures 5 gold, 1 silver medals on Day 2 of Qazaq Kuresi Championships

    14 December 2022, 15:18

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh wrestlers added five gold and one silver medals on Day 2 of the Qazaq Kuresi Championships at the Zhaqsylyq Ushkempirov Palace in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Qazaq Kuresi Association.

    Kazakhstan’s Bekkhan Tolepov (55kg), Nur Amanshukyrov (66kg) and Zhumazhan Kohambekov (74kg) won gold in their weight categories.

    Rauza Nurmakhambetova and Zarina Saripova of Kazakhstan took home gold in the women’s 55kg and 65kg weight class, respectively.

    Kazakh wrestler Marat Nigmatulayev settled for silver in the men’s 60kg weight category.

    The 2022 Qazaq Kuresi Championships brought together 350 athletes from almost 40 countries of the world.

    It bears to remind that on Day 1 Team Kazakhstan hauled 3 gold medals.


    Фото: www.instagram.com/qazaqkuresi.kz

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Regional employment road maps to be adopted in Kazakhstan
    Prosecutor General’s Office inspects Arcelor Mittal Temirtau’s activity
    Prime Minister gives number of instructions to Cabinet members, regional governors
    Kids from disadvantaged families to benefit from hot meals across Kazakhstan - Minister
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s population rises by 212 thou since start of the year
    2 Majilis Speaker Yerlan Koshanov makes visit to Pakistan
    3 Head of State meets with Astana mayor, Karaganda region governor
    4 Weather warning issued for 6 Kazakh rgns
    5 President condoles over death of Kazakh artist Bulat Ayukhanov