Kazakhstan captures 5 gold, 1 silver medals on Day 2 of Qazaq Kuresi Championships

14 December 2022, 15:18

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh wrestlers added five gold and one silver medals on Day 2 of the Qazaq Kuresi Championships at the Zhaqsylyq Ushkempirov Palace in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Qazaq Kuresi Association.

Kazakhstan’s Bekkhan Tolepov (55kg), Nur Amanshukyrov (66kg) and Zhumazhan Kohambekov (74kg) won gold in their weight categories.

Rauza Nurmakhambetova and Zarina Saripova of Kazakhstan took home gold in the women’s 55kg and 65kg weight class, respectively.

Kazakh wrestler Marat Nigmatulayev settled for silver in the men’s 60kg weight category.

The 2022 Qazaq Kuresi Championships brought together 350 athletes from almost 40 countries of the world.

It bears to remind that on Day 1 Team Kazakhstan hauled 3 gold medals.

Фото: www.instagram.com/qazaqkuresi.kz