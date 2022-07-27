Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 479.51 eur/kzt 492.12

    rub/kzt 7.69 cny/kzt 71.02
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: 1 °С
Almaty: 15 °С
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз

    • Kazakhstan captures 47 medals at U17, U20 Asian Junior Weightlifting Championships

    27 July 2022 13:37

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s weightlifting squad captured 47 medals at the U17 and U20 Asian Junior Weightlifting Championships in Tashkent, Kazinform has learned from the Kazakhstan Weightlifting Federation.

    A team of 22 weightlifters – 13 males and 9 females – hauled a total of 47 medals, including 10 gold, 23 silver and 14 bronze.

    Team Kazakhstan was ranked 3rd in the U17 Asian Junior Weightlifting Championships medal tally and stood 1st in the overall medal standing among male weightlifters.

    One of the team’s coaches Zhanibek Kishkenbayev extended his congratulations to the team and coaching staff on the feat stressing that everyone on the team went the extra mile to make this result possible.


    Photo: wfrk.kz

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    #Sport #Kazakhstan #Weightlifting
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    6 regions put on weather advisory in Kazakhstan
    Kazakh weightlifters to vie for top honors at Islamic Solidarity Games
    Kazakhstan hauls 11 medals at Asian Shotgun Championships
    Man and his nephew drown in Ural River
    Popular
    1 COVID-19 kills 74 more Iranians over past 24 hours
    2 Rains and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan Aug 3
    3 Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023
    4 COVID-19: 2,661 test positive, 2,290 recover in Kazakhstan in 24h
    5 Singapore reports 10,230 new COVID-19 cases