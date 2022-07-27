Kazakhstan captures 47 medals at U17, U20 Asian Junior Weightlifting Championships

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s weightlifting squad captured 47 medals at the U17 and U20 Asian Junior Weightlifting Championships in Tashkent, Kazinform has learned from the Kazakhstan Weightlifting Federation.

A team of 22 weightlifters – 13 males and 9 females – hauled a total of 47 medals, including 10 gold, 23 silver and 14 bronze.

Team Kazakhstan was ranked 3rd in the U17 Asian Junior Weightlifting Championships medal tally and stood 1st in the overall medal standing among male weightlifters.

One of the team’s coaches Zhanibek Kishkenbayev extended his congratulations to the team and coaching staff on the feat stressing that everyone on the team went the extra mile to make this result possible.



Photo: wfrk.kz